Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday directed the Federal Public Service Commission to submit a reply related to induction of serving army officers in Civil Service of Pakistan.

Taking up a petition filed by Muhammad Shahid Amin, IHC judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui also issued notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan.

The petitioner has filed the petition challenging discrimination against him for appearing in the CSS exam on one-third of CSS seats that were filled by lower cadre government employees after exam and interviews. The petitioner is an employee of an intelligence institution and he was not allowed to take part in the exam.

In its order, the court directed the FPSC to submit a report answering on what basis serving army, air force and naval officers were inducted into the civil service, whether some quota was fixed for the officers of armed forces, and if so, whether they compete with other candidates participating in the CSS exam and whether on selection through CSS, does their status as retired officers entitle them to receive pensionary benefits for a service already rendered by them.

The IHC bench also asked what was the criteria for releasing a cadet from Pakistan Military Academy Kakul and other training institution when a cadet opts to leave during the course?

It said that how much amount is received from a cadet before he is allowed to leave and how much cost incurs by the state of Pakistan in producing a major or captain and whether this cost is received from them on opting to leave and joining the civil service?

The IHC bench also stated in the verdict: “Notice to the Attorney General for Pakistan may also be issued, as the matter is delicate in nature which requires proper assistance.” Later, the judge deferred the hearing till May 14.