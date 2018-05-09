Share:

KARACHI - Police booked at least 700 unknown miscreants affiliated with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People Party (PPP) for creating law and order situation over holding public gathering at Hakeem Said Ground, Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

According to the details, Aziz Bhatti police have registered an FIR on behalf of the state against more than 700 the political workers associated with PTI and PPP involved in the riots, leaving more than dozen wounded while set on fire at least two vehicles and party camp at University Road.

Police registered an FIR 160/2018 under section 147,148, 149,337,427 and 435 on complaint of SHO Aziz Bhatti Humayon who himself sustained injures during the clash. It is worth mentioning here that police avoid to nominate both party leaders and workers.

University Road turned into a battlefield after the workers of both political workers chanting slogans, pelting stones while resorted firing to get the possession of ground where both parties have announced to public gathering on May 12.

The situation over the May 12 public gathering’s venue remained tense as heavy contingents of law enforcers still deployed at the ground. Though, both parties have withdrawn to organize May 12 program at the said ground.

The clash between the workers of both parties have started in the late hours on Monday causing number of newsmen, technical staff of the various private television channels were wounded while enraged crowed also ranked the dozens of vehicles including vehicles of television channels.

Witnesses said that both parties’ workers have chanted slogans against each other initially and played party songs aloud to counter each other.

The workers then exchanged hot words and started attacking each other with throwing stones and beating each other with sticks.

Both the parties workers also set ablaze at least two vehicles and some four motorcycles while also set the camps of each other on fire installed at the ground. Two injured of them one having gunshot injury also rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

No fire tender was reached the site to extinguish the fire. Firing was also reported during a clash. Extra contingent of police and Rangers also reached the site to control the situation. No arrest was made by the police and Rangers, however, leaders from both parties including Home Minister Sindh Sohail Anwar Sayal, PTI Firdoos Shamim Naqvi, Amir Liaquat and Faisal Vadwa rushed on the spot to naturalise the situation.