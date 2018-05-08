Share:

KARACHI-The official trailer for Mahira Khan and Sheheryar Munawar starrer romantic comedy film7 Din Mohabbat In (7DMI) was launched yesterday at Nuplex cinema. The two minute twelve second trailer reveals the seasoned actor Javed Sheikh as the Djinn Dawarka Parsad followed by a whirlwind ride of Tipu’s world played by the heart throb Sheheryar Munawar. Tipu is an introvert by nature, an inexperienced young man who is very hesitant when it comes to approaching women. He is always struggling to find love, but has big dreams of finding the one true love of his life and turning into the star he has always wanted to be. Hence begins his pursuit for love and his voyage in 7DMI complete with hilarious situations and lots of music and dance.

The trailer features the film’s mega star cast including Mahira Khan, Sheheryar Munawar, Javed Sheikh, Amna Ilyas, Mira Sethi, Hina Dilpazeer, Adnan Shah Tipu, Aamir Qureshi, Rimmeland Danish Maqsood. 7 Din Mohabbat In is written by Fasih Bari Khan and directed by Meenu Gaur and Farjad Nabi.

The trailer launch event for 7DMI was attended by the movie’s cast along with some of the leading names from the industry including Asim Raza, Sohail Javed, Urwa Hocane, Komal Rizvi, Yasir Nawaz, Ali Kazmi and comedian Faiza Samee amongst others. Directed by the acclaimed duo Meenu and Farjad, this genre-defying, heartwarming urban fairy tale will captivate audiences everywhere with its release on Eidul Fitr.