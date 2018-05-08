Share:

LOS ANGELES-Adele is amazed by Childish Gambino’s ‘greatness.’ The ‘Hello’ hitmaker used her birthday post online to reveal she absolutely ‘’adores’’ the 34-year-old singer - whose real name is Donald Glover - and is perplexed by his talent as he’s able to dabble in music, film, comedy, writing and DJing so well. Taking to her Instagram account, the 30-year-old singer said after her ‘Titanic’-inspired birthday bash: ‘’Dirty 30! I’m not sure what I’m going to do for the next 30 years as I’ve been blessed beyond words in my life so far. ‘’Thank you to everyone for coming along for the ride the last 11 years with me. My family and friends for entertaining my super fandom of the ‘Titanic’ movie. ‘’Last night was the best night of my life. Here’s a couple pics. I’m absolutely fucked, not sure I’ll make it out the house again! ‘’Ps Childish Gambino how the hell do you have time to offer us so much greatness on so many platforms. I adore you x.’’ Her sweet message came just hours after the ‘Redbone’ singer released a video for his new track ‘This is America’, which marked his first material since 2016. The political video - which was released during Donald’s appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’ - was directed by Hiro Murai and sees his wreak havoc before dancing.

Meanwhile, Donald recently said he was planning to retire Childish Gambino because he wants to focus on other projects, but he’s now reportedly working on new music with Chance the Rapper and has announced a tour with Rae Sremmurd.