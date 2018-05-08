Share:

LAHORE-Ajoka Theatre team paid tribute to Ajoka theatre founder Madeeha Gauhar who passed away on April 25 at the age of 62.

The ceremony was held at 24 Sarwar Road where Madeeha founded the parallel theatre group 34 years ago.

Those who gathered around flower covered photographs of the iconic theatre activist included veteran actors including Asim Bukhari, Arshad Durrani, Samina Butt, Razia Malik and young actors including Usman Raaj, Nayab Faiza, Mohammad Qaiser, Sohai Tariq, Hina Tariq and Nirvaan Nadeem.

They all paid glowing tribute to Madeeha’s passion and devotion to the cause of socially relevant theatre. They expressed their determination to carry on Madeeha’s mission to further the cause of peace and enlightenment through arts.

Madeeha’s husband playwright Shahid Nadeem and Ajoka General Secretary Sohail Warraich also spoke about Madeeha’s extraordinary achievements. Ajoka is holding a memorial reference titled “Celebrating Madeeha” on 15 May at Alhamra Arts Council.

Madeeha Gauhar was a Pakistani actress, playwright and director of social theater, and women’s rights activist. In 1983 she founded Ajoka Theatre where social themes are staged in theaters, on the street and in public spaces. She was the first Pakistani to get the prestigious Prince Claus Award for her leadership of Ajoka, which was praised by the organisers of the Dutch prize for withstanding pressures from the political and religious establishment, and remaining committed to the cause of theatre for social change. She was also nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize from Pakistan in 2005.