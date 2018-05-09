Share:

Islamabad - All is set to hold the general election in July, sources said on Tuesday.

The sources told The Nation that dates were being finalized to hold the 2018 general election on any day in the last week of July.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had said that elections will be held on July 15. According to the sources, chances were high that elections were held in the last week of July.

The Election Commission of Pakistan will announce the election schedule later this month, the sources said.

Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza on Tuesday directed provincial governments and other authorities concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements for a free, fair and transparent election.

Chairing a meeting of all provincial chief secretaries, additional chief secretaries, provincial election commissioners, FATA and Islamabad Chief Commissioner, the CEC also asked the authorities to ensure the provision of basic facilities at all polling stations.

These facilities include provision electricity, water, toilets for the polling staff and voters and construction of ramps at all polling stations to help facilitate disabled persons to cast their votes.

The top election officer sought assurance that all these facilities should be ready before the next meeting ahead of the general election.

There are over 85,000 polling stations in the country and some of them especially in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa lacked essential facilities including boundary walls.

ECP Secretary Babar Yaqoob briefing the meeting expressed his concerns over the security situation in the country.

“Providing security at the polling stations is a big challenge,” he told the members adding that ECP risks sabotage if any of the returning officers faced any kind of security risk.

“The attack on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal is before everyone,” ECP secretary noted.

As many as 86,436 polling stations will be set up for the elections— 48,667 polling stations in Punjab and 18,647 polling stations in Sindh. In Fata and K-P, 14,655 polling stations will be set up and 4,467 in Balochistan.

Likewise, he pointed out flaws at the polling stations, as according to him, 4,834 stations did not have outer boundaries, 6,942 did not have electricity, at least 7,371 lack water supply and 7,371 polling stations did not have a central gate. Almost 4,011 stations lack washrooms.

The chief secretaries and other authorities held out categorical assurances to the ECP that all arrangements will be ready before the next meeting.

They informed that efforts were already being made to ensure the provision of all facilities before the next meeting.

They also said that district-wise contingency plans were being made for the security and CCTV cameras will be installed in all sensitive polling stations across the country.

The CEC asked the authorities to ensure the security of the ROs and District Returning Officers.

More than 20,000 polling stations have been declared sensitive across the country.