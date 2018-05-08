ASGHAR KHAN CASE

- 9:31 AM | May 09, 2018 Facebook makes major management overhaul
- 8:49 AM | May 09, 2018 Inside the Stormy striptease aggravating Trump
- 8:29 AM | May 09, 2018 Google pitches artificial intelligence to help unplug
- 10:48 PM | May 08, 2018 Sweden torn over its police's decision to allow a mosque to hold Azan
- 10:16 PM | May 08, 2018 Oil plunges ahead of Trump's decision on Iran
- 9:25 PM | May 08, 2018 China's Xi, North Korea's Kim meet ahead of Trump summit
- 8:29 PM | May 08, 2018 We don't want Balochistan to rely on any quota, says Army Chief
- 7:45 PM | May 08, 2018 Six civilians killed in recent clashes with Indian forces as protests continue in held Kashmir
- 7:21 PM | May 08, 2018 In India, boy victims of sex crimes don't get talked about
- 7:16 PM | May 08, 2018 NA passes Transgender Persons Protection of Rights Bill 2018
- 7:11 PM | May 08, 2018 Leeds Utd arrive for controversial tour of Myanmar
- 5:57 PM | May 08, 2018 Justice Munib Akhtar takes oath as SC judge
- 5:48 PM | May 08, 2018 Police say man who shot Ahsan Iqbal youth leader of Labbaik
- 5:41 PM | May 08, 2018 What is the Iran atomic deal and why is it being targeted
- 3:24 PM | May 08, 2018 Shahbaz inaugurates new and improved DHQ hospital in Chakwal
- 3:01 PM | May 08, 2018 India decline day-night test vs Australia
- 2:18 PM | May 08, 2018 Alibaba acquires Pakistan's ecommerce giant Daraz
- 2:01 PM | May 08, 2018 ECC informs that sufficient stock of sugar available for Ramzan
- 1:50 PM | May 08, 2018 NA passes The Acid and Burn Crime Bill, 2017
- 1:37 PM | May 08, 2018 SC bars Ishaq Dar from Senatorship