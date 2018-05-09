Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday expressed serious concerns over bail granted to five alleged killers of former premier Benazir Bhutto saying this amounted to injustice.

Secretary Information PPPP Dr Nafisa Shah expressed grave concerns over bail granted to five accused. In a statement, she said that former military dictator General Pervez Musharraf who was allegedly involved in the murder of Benazir Bhutto was allowed to leave the country and is now avoiding facing the murder charges in the Pakistani courts.

She said the police officers who were sentenced in the murder case had not only been released on bail but had been restored on their jobs too.

Nafisa Shah said Benazir Bhutto was a twice-elected Prime Minister and a leader of international stature.

She said the release of her murderers amounted to her being refused justice.

She feared that this bail will encourage those who have been challenging the writ of the state and they will continue their terrorist acts. “It is on the record that the prosecutor of this case was murdered in broad day light.

The perception is getting stronger that Bhuttos never got justice in this country,” she said.