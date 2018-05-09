Share:

KARACHI - Unknown gunmen abducted a builder from Defence locality, within the remits of Sahil police station on Tuesday.

Police said that the unknown gunmen reached Murtaza Commercial lane, Clifton and abducted Hanif Sorti at gunpoint. Police said that Sorti was sitting at his office where gunmen reached and took him away. Police said that one of the gunmen putting on the dress like police uniform while police collecting data from CCTV cameras installed at his office to probe the case.

14 ACCUSED ARRESTED

The law enforcement agencies including Rangers and police claimed to have arrested at least 14 accused persons in various raids carried out in different parts of the city.

Rangers spokesperson said that the troops conducted raids in Model Colony, Saudabad, Tipu Sultan areas while arrested four accused persons including Shakeel, Amjed, Hussain, Sonil and Saleem. The accused persons were wanted to the police in various cases of robberies and also associated with narcotics business. Saudabad police also arrested an accused Tanveer Ahmed while recovered weapons from his possession. Police said that the accused was wanted to the police in various cases of street crimes. Ibrahim Hydri police claimed to have arrested Usama and Mushtaq while recovered 700 liters smuggle oil from their possession.

Police also seized a truck from their possession while handed over the accused persons to Pakistan customs for further legal formalities. Jamshiad Quarter police claimed to have arrested two accused persons including Kashif and Murtaza while recovered weapons and snatched motorbikes from their possession. The accused persons were wanted to the police in various cases of robberies and street crimes. PIB police also arrested accused persons Baber and Ali while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Police said that accused persons were running narcotics den in the locality and also wanted to the police in various other criminal cases. On the other side, Mangopir, Ibrahim Hydri and Malir police arrested three more accused persons including Shakeel, Hafizullah and Saeed Bangali while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.