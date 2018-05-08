Share:

rawalpindi-Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) will soon start a door-to-door garbage collection in its Ward 9 and 10 area said CCB Additional Cantonment Executive Officer Naveed Nawaz. Talking to APP he said, the CCB board meeting has allowed purchase of 12 new rickshaws which would be used for garbage collection in two CCB Wards. He further informed that the board members have been asked to submit details of development projects for their respective areas which would be incorporated in 2018-19 budget. To a question he said, the clean-up of nullahs would be completed before start of monsoon rains. All available resources would be utilised to save precious lives and properties of the citizens particularly those living near nullahs, he added. Nawaz pointed out that the CCB sanitation branch removes garbage from 350 points daily using 19 vehicles, six compactors, two tractor trolleys, two vehicles and five shovels. Responding to another question he said, CCB had also introduced a rickshaw service for garbage collection in Lalazar and New Lalazar areas.

He urged the residents to play their role and dump garbage at the specified places.