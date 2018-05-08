Share:

According to UN estimate, the balance sheet after 7 years of war in Syria is 500,000 dead or missing, 12 million people uprooted besieged cities, air raids on the civilian population and endless suffering. The first thing that comes to our minds is WHY IS THIS HAPPENING? WHO IS BEHIND ALL THIS?

Bashar Al-Assad became president of Syria in 2000 after the death of his father who ruled Syria from 1971 to 2000. Bashar was new to politics as he was an ophthalmologist and he was new to politics. His father imposed martial law in the city during his era and people were expecting Bashar to give them freedom but instead he followed his father’s footsteps. In 2011 Aggression raised among people against Bashar and demand for democratic state increased they wanted the Asad regime to end and protests started and a civil war took place between Rebels and the civilians. Now Syria is becoming a battle field for other countries. Bashar is never going to resign he knows how to protect himself.

IQRA FAISAL,

Lahore, April 1.