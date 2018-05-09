Share:

Convocation of School of Health Sciences-FMS held

LAHORE (PR): The Convocation of School of Health Sciences - Fatima Memorial System was held at a local hotel the other day. The School of Health Sciences incorporates the graduates from FMH College of Medicine and Dentistry, FMH Institute of Allied Health Sciences and Saida Waheed FMH College of Nursing. The convocation consisted of 101medical graduates, 54 dental graduates, 72 allied health science graduates, 40 nursing graduates.

The graduates achieved a total of 18 positions and 58 distinctions from the University of Health Sciences, Lahore. The degrees were conferred by Prof Mahmood Shaukat, Vice Chancellor (acting) of University of Health Sciences, Lahore.

Uber reaches Peshawar with uberMOTO

PESHAWAR (PR): Uber, the global smartphone app that seamlessly connects riders to drivers, has launched its affordable bike-hailing service in Peshawar. Uber officially marks Peshawar as its 8th city of operation in Pakistan with the launch of uberMOTO.

After successful launches in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Hyderabad, Gujranwala and Faisalabad, Uber has arrived in Peshawar with its safe, reliable and convenient uberMOTO service for the people of Peshawar. The ride-hailing company launched its services from Lahore in 2016 and since then has been expanding its services and products.

uberMOTO will give thousands of people in Peshawar access to quick, convenient and affordable transport, at a push of a button through the Uber app. This service is ideal for the lone riders looking to avoid congestion on the roads and have a hassle-free ride. The uberMOTO service will charge Rs 5.15 per KM while the base fare will be Rs 28.

Speaking about the launch, Aemad Mehdi, Head of Operations - Uber, said: 'Uber has officially launched in yet another city in Pakistan - we are thrilled to announce that uberMOTO is now available in Peshawar. Uber has received a positive response in every city we have expanded to and we are excited to offer reliable and affordable uberMOTO rides in Peshawar, with plans to expand further in the coming future.'

Ecolean partners with milk brand Prema

LAHORE (PR): Ecolean has entered into an agreement with At-Tahur Ltd, purveyor of Pakistan’s leading milk brand Prema, to provide an ultimate packaging solution for the brand’s premium fresh milk offering in the portion-sized segment, with Ecolean® Air 250ml. Ecolean recently extended its packaging facilities with a huge investment in Pakistan and this recent agreement is in line with its commitment to provide innovative and convenient packaging solutions.

Kamran Khan, regional director, Ecolean Asia South & Middle East and Managing Director Ecolean Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd, said “After being present on the Pakistan packaging market successfully for several years, this is Ecolean’s first project within portion-sized packages for chilled distribution in the region. We are looking forward to following the Prema brand’s future growth and are proud to be a part of making high quality milk more accessible”.

The convenience features of the Ecolean package, celebrated by consumers around the world, fit the Pakistan market especially well. Being easy to open and easy to pour from, the package is perfectly suited for milk products poured into coffee or tea. The microwave ability adds to the list of unique features for every occasion. Entering a new segment with the smaller 250ml size, Prema will be available to a larger consumer group, buying fresh milk for on-the-go and individual servings.

AkzoNobel, Jean Boulle Luxury join hands

LAHORE (PR): The world’s first diamond coated multihull yacht is due to make its debut later this year with an innovative partnership between AkzoNobel and Jean Boulle Luxury.

The link-up combined a diamond coating technique developed by Jean Boulle Luxury with AkzoNobel’s advanced color and application expertise. Working together, the two companies can transform ethically sourced, natural diamonds into a high quality coating which gives a dazzling finish to almost any surface.

Already used on private aircraft and luxury cars, the Sun King® Diamond Coating will make its debut in the world of multihull yachts with the 40 Open Sunreef Power.

For this innovative coating, it took boundless palette of colors. By combining the proven performance of a full Awlgrip paint scheme with Jean Boulle’s Sun King Diamond clearcoat, AkzoNobel will achieve an unrivalled aesthetic result on the Sunreef vessel.

The fully customized 40 Open Sunreef Power was created at the Sunreef Yachts shipyards in Gdansk, Poland, where the company was founded by its president, Francis Lapp. Thanks to a special engine combination, the boat can achieve a top speed of more than 60 knots and is designed to provide stability and comfort, even at high speeds.

Imran Abbas in int’l spy thriller

LONDON (PR): Pakistani top actor Imran Abbas has signed for a British English feature production named, ‘The Trojan Horse’. Imran Abbas will be joining an international star cast in London, including a major Hollywood actor. He will be playing a significant role in an international spy thriller to be shot extensively across Europe, Turkey & UK in October 2018. Imran will be playing the role of Syrian-Turkish spy.

Haier AC, refrigerator secure No 1 market share

LAHORE (PR): Haier Air Conditioner & Refrigerator, secured No. 1 market share in the first quarter of 2018.

While Washing Machine also depicted good market growth mainly due to customer conversion towards fully Automatic Machine. Haier Pakistan is the First & only plant to manufactured fully Automatic Washing Machines in Pakistan.

"We are delighted to have topped the home appliances for first quarter of 2018 in Pakistan, leading the field with a market share of 30.4% and growth of 16% from last year," the company officials said.