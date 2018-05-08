Share:

islamabad-Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) would complete its curriculum book distribution process among the students of public sector educational institutions working in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) this week.

According to the details, the government was providing free books from class I to X and the procedure would be completed by Friday, said Director Academics FDE, Prof Waheed while talking to APP on Tuesday. He said that all the books have been published and distributed adding that one title of primary level is under publishing process which would be completed in current week. The books of the new curriculum from class one to five were also included in the distribution process, said the Director.

Youth Convention, Mela to be held tomorrow

islamabad-A Youth Convention and Mela would be held here in the federal capital on May 10 to promote the role of all-inclusive youth in the National Development.

The convention is being organized by United Global Organization of Development (UGood) and is supported by the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Embassy of France and Alliance Francaise. A large number of students would participate in the convention and Mela which would be held at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

UGood is a non-governmental organization duly registered with the government.

An official told APP that UGood has also taken various initiatives to develop cooperation and linkages between various social sectors and community organizations in undeveloped areas.

NUML holds Mazahia Mushaira

islamabad-Pakistani Languages department of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) organised an event of Mazahia Mushaira here at NUML on Tuesday. Renowned Punjabi and Urdu poet Salman Gilani was the chief guest while Ali Zulfi, Muhammad Arif, Shahbaz Chohan, and Dr Aziz Faisal also presented their master pieces. Dean languages, Prof Dr Safeer Awan, Heads of departments, faculty members and large number of students attended the event, a press release said on Tuesday.