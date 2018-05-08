Share:

FAISALABAD/OKARA-A comprehensive and solid policy is being followed for the purchase of wheat in a transparent manner by facilitating the wheat growers, said Punjab Labour Minister Raja Ishfaq Sarwar.

During a visit to wheat procurement centre Set-VI on Tuesday, the minister inspected the arrangements and reviewed the gunny bags' issuance process. He also met with the farmers on the spot and said that Punjab government under the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had taken a number of measures for the welfare and betterment of the farmers. He said that target had been fixed by the Punjab govt to purchase 4 million metric tonne of wheat. He assured the farmers that their rights would be protected and no one would be allowed to exploit the farmers during wheat procurement campaign.

The minister said that all the administrative machinery had been mobilised to supervise the wheat procurement campaign for maintaining the entire arrangements at the centres for the convenience of growers. He checked the record of issuance of Bardana and warned the staff to perform their duties fairly.

He directed that the all arrangements remain intact and the best service delivery be ensured for making the campaign flawless. He directed that complaints of farmers immediately be addressed on the spot. He also inspected the arrangements of wheat storage capacity and directed that the safety of the purchased wheat be ensured.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani briefed the minister about the purchased wheat and arrangements of its storage. He said that regular monitoring was being carried out at the 11 wheat procurement centres in the district.

DFC Amanullah Somroo said that 37 percent target of issuance of Bardana had been achieved while 15% wheat had been purchased from the farmers. He said that all the necessary arrangements had been made at wheat procurement centres to facilitate the farmers.

Likewise, Provincial Secretary Cooperative Sheheryar Sultaan visited Okara and checked the wheat purchase process. He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad. At purchase centres Akhtarabad, Renala Khurd and Shergarh, he checked the weight of sacks of wheat, quality of wheat and its moisture. He also checked the lists of gunny bag distribution and centre record hanging at the purchase centres.

Talking to the farmers present at the centre, he said that process of distribution of gunny bags had been made transparent. The gunny bags distribution was being monitored on district, division and provincial levels and the problems of farmers were being solved on preference, he said.

DC Dr Irshad Ahmad said that the target of wheat buying in the district had been fixed as 1,506,200 sacks whereas 547,931 gunny bags had been distributed.