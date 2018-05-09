Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has abolished fee of all tests at outdoor pathology labs at public hospitals across the province.

All tests in outdoor pathology labs in Punjab will be now done free of cost, the chief minister said while talking to media men after inauguration of an emergency block, CT scan and pathology lab at the District Headquarters Hospital in Chakwal on Tuesday.

The chief minister told the media that a third-party audit had been introduced to monitor these labs and test expenditure would be borne by the Punjab government. These labs offer at least 43 medical tests and any of these labs has the capacity to provide test facilities to more than 1,200 patients every day. Similarly, round-the-clock CT scan facility is also provided at the District Headquarters Hospital in Chakwal. He said the promise of transforming hospitals has been fulfilled and people are fully benefiting from health sector reforms.

Talking to media persons after the inauguration, the chief minister said that a wonderful system of CT scan has been introduced with an investment of billions of rupees at district headquarters hospitals. He said that provision of quality healthcare facilities to all citizens was responsibility of the state and this had been fulfilled by the Punjab government. If the elite of the society can access expensive medical facilities abroad, people belonging to the lower echelon of the society too can get these facilities, he said.

The chief minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was trying to deceive the nation through lies, but people will not be trapped by him. He said that people had given him an opportunity to serve them, but Khan remained busy in sit-ins, strikes and civil disobedience. He said that Khan also put hurdles in the way of development. “Had Khan spared some time from such activities, he would have been able to pay attention to the ailing humanity. Then he would have constructed a new hospital in KP and brought improvement in medical facilities there. The system introduced by us at Punjab hospitals has no comparison with KP hospitals. We are happy if people from KP come to Punjab for treatment because they are our brethren. We are happy that people from across the country come to Punjab for their treatment,” he said.

On the other side, he said, there was PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari who ruined the Sindh province and devastated Karachi instead of improving medical facilities there. He reiterated that state-of-the-art medical facilities will be soon available throughout the province. “We will soon be able to compete with Malaysia and Turkey with regard to standard of healthcare facilities. The journey is long but we have to achieve the destination collectively by working hard. The leaders of other provinces talked much but they did nothing practically. The nation will never tolerate this contradiction in their actions and deeds,” he said. He said that general elections are round the corner and the nation has to decide served it and who was busy in sit-ins. “Who healed wounds and who increased the pain. Pakistan needs national unity and we collectively have to develop our nation. The time is not far when Pakistan will emerge as a great nation and achieve respect in the comity of nations. This destination can only be achieved through hard work,” he concluded.

Separately, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif presided over a meeting to review the wheat procurement campaign through video link here on Tuesday. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that no one would be allowed to exploit farmers in the province and added that role of middlemen will not be tolerated in wheat procurement. He made it clear that he will personally monitor the wheat procurement in every district. He said that farmers’ interests should be protected at every cost and they should be facilitated. He said that strict monitoring should be ensured in every district to eliminate the role of middlemen. He said that strict legal action should be initiated against the middlemen found exploiting farmers. He reiterated that protection of interests of farmers will be ensured during the wheat procurement campaign and no one will be allowed to usurp farmers’ rights. He said that action will be initiated against the officers as well as the administration wherever complaint is received about distribution of gunny bags. “Farmers are my brothers and protection of their interest has been confirmed earlier and in the future as well,” he added. He said that ministers, advisers, special assistants and secretaries will personally supervise the wheat procurement campaign and added that he will also monitor the procurement campaign. He said that commissioners and DPOs should visit wheat procurement centres daily and submit their reports.

