CM LOS ANGELES A ‘Hitman’s Bodyguard’ sequel is in the works. The Patrick Hughes-directed buddy movie starred the likes of Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L Jackson and Salma Hayek, and Millennium Films is already working on a sequel. The follow-up film will be called ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’, which is being teased with posters at the Cannes Film Festival. Casting for the movie has not yet been confirmed, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, Hughes is expected to return to the director’s chair.

The original movie achieved considerable box office success, earning as much as $177 million from a $30 million budget and becoming the most popular film in the US for three straight weeks.