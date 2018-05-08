Share:

HONG KONG :- A Hong Kong taxi driver has been arrested on suspicion of stealing HK$1.1 million (US$140,000) that a passenger left in his cab. The owner of a currency exchange left the bag full of cash in the taxi on her way home Sunday night, according to local newspaper Ming Pao. The driver - identified by his surname, Tang - was tracked down through the call centre used by the woman to book the ride. Tang, 59, first told investigators that he hadn’t seen the money and suggested another passenger may have stolen it later that night, local media quoted the police as saying.