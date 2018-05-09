Share:

Rawalpindi - A court of law on Tuesday declared the owner of a private housing society an absconder for failing to appear before the court in a land grabbing case.

Judicial Magistrate Munaza Chaudhry has declared Chaudhry Haris Iftikhar, the owner of Snober City Housing Scheme, an absconder in a land grabbing case registered against him and five other unknown men with Police Station Saddar Bairooni. A citizen named Waqas Ahmed filed a complaint against the men for grabbing his two plots in Snober City on Adiala Road. He told the accused had barred Waqas on gunpoint from construction on his land.

Earlier, the Civil Judge Qasim Rasool had also issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Chaudhry Haris Iftikhar for not appearing before court despite being summoned several times.

He said the accused have failed to appear before the court despite issuance of many notices.