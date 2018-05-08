Share:

LONDON-Young Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan has revealed that he has big shoes to fill in Yasir Shah’s injury-enforced absence in the upcoming Test series against Ireland and England.

Shah was ruled out of the tour after suffering a hip injury, opening the gate for young Shadab, who has done well for the Men in Green in the shorter formats but was a far cry from his usual lethal self in the sole Test that he has played.

The 19-year-old had a difficult beginning on the tour but made a great comeback in the second warm-up match by claiming six wickets in the first innings against Northamptonshire.

He then went on to bag a four-for in the second innings to complete a 10-wicket haul. After the third days’ play, Shadab expressed his delight over the recent performance, and revealed that he has to perform consistently if he is to harbour any hopes of cementing his place in the Test team. “I would like to thank God as he is helping me in such tough conditions,” said Shadab. “In early summers here, it’s not easy to produce the goods for the team as a spinner. But I am extremely happy that I’ve managed to get important wickets for the team.”

Shadab, however, knows more will be expected from him once the Tests start, especially considering the integral role Yasir played in Pakistan’s plans. “Yasir bhai has done really well for the team in the past few years, therefore I’ve big boots to fill,” he said. “I am just trying to perform as well as I can in order to cement my place in the Test eleven.”