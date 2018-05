Share:

NEW DELHI-India's selectors Tuesday said Ajinkya Rahane will captain the Indian side for the historic one-off Test against Afghanistan after regular skipper Virat Kohli opted to play for Surrey in county cricket.

Rahane, 29, will lead the 15-member Indian squad for what is the first Test ever for Afghanistan, the newest entrants to big league cricket.

Middle-order batsman Karun Nair will replace Kohli in the Indian team which will take on the Afghans in Bangalore from June 14-18.

The charismatic Kohli, who wants to adapt to English conditions before his team's tough tour there, would be available to play two Twenty-20 internationals against Ireland in Dublin, in late June.

India are set to take on England in a three-match T20 and one-day series in July followed by a five-match Test series.

India squad for Afghanistan Test: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, M Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Shardul Thakur.

India squad for T20I series against Ireland: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(wk), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Siddharth Kaul, Umesh Yadav.

India squad for T20I series against England: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(wk), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Siddharth Kaul, Umesh Yadav.

India squad for ODI series against England: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(wk), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Siddharth Kaul, Umesh Yadav.