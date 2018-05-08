Share:

FASALABAD-Takashi Kurai, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan inaugurated seven water filtration plants in Tehsil Samundari of Faisalabad District here on Tuesday.

The Japanese government has contributed $83,200 to Human Appeal International to provide safe and clean drinking water to local residents.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by NGOs, government representatives and members of local communities. The financial assistance from the Japanese government has enabled Human Appeal to improve access of local community to safe drinking water by installation water filtration plants in six different villages of Tehsil Samundari.

Before the installation of water filtration plants, local residents were compelled to use contaminated underground water, causing water-borne diseases. Installation of water filtration plants has enabled local communities to overcome the issue of contaminated water.

Human Appeal International has been serving people of Pakistan in multiple sectors, including WASH, livelihood & economic development, education, disaster risk management and welfare of orphans since 2005.

Takashi Kurai congratulated Human Appeal on successful completion of the project. He stressed upon the right of the common man to access clean drinking water, especially when Pakistan suffers from water scarcity.

Minor abducted



KASUR: An eight-year-old boy was allegedly abducted from suburban village Rausa Tibba here the other day. Abdur Razzaq, resident of Rausa Tibba submitted an application to Chunian Saddr police that his son Abdur Rehman, 8, went missing while playing outside the house. "We searched him everywhere but he could be found," he added. the police registered a case and launched investigation.–Staff Reporter