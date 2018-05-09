Share:

OKARA - A hard-hearted man shot dead his 16-year-old son for not obeying his words at 40/3R village here the other day.

Ashraf asked his son Murtaza, 16, who was playing in the street to sit in the shop till his return. The boy sat in the shop. Later, he joined the children playing in front of the shop.

Meanwhile, Ashraf returned and saw his son playing with children. He flew into a rage and daunted his son for disobeying his orders. The boy tried to make excuse but the accused drew out a pistol and shot at him. Murtaza fell dead. Ashraf escaped.

The police took the body into custody and shifted it to Okara District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital. The police started raids for the arrest of the murderer