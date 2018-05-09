Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar said that low representation in census did not help formulate an effective policy for the city, adding that the current census results showed 16 million population as compare to the actual population of 30 million.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference held in his office in connection with World Nurses Day on Tuesday.

He said that correct information and data regarding housing units and population will be required for the CPEC projects too. Health sector will get improvement with regular release of NFC awards and provision of its share to districts, he added.

The mayor said that separate funding is required to make health care facilities better in 13 major hospitals of the KMC. If Sindh government release funds in this connection then that KMC will perform better and the credit for this would go to the provincial government,” Wasim added.

The mayor informed that the ceremony of first Metropolitan Nursing Awards will be held in a local hotel on May 11 to encourage the people associated with this noble profession and to acknowledge their contribution towards service of ailing humanity. He said that nursing is considered basic part of health care in any country. The International Nurses Day is an international day celebrated around the world on May 12 of each year, to mark the contributions nurses make to society, he added. He said that the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale also born on this day who setup great example of service to ailing humanity by her exemplary work.

In Pakistan Begum Rana Liaquat Ali Khan put the foundation of nursing profession in 1949, however, though this profession received lot of respect and dignity all over the world, nurses were unfortunately not getting their due status and respect in our country, he added.

He said that availability of only a nurse for per 1069 people in Pakistan is no doubt a serious issue and should be getting attention so that number of nurses could increase in our country. The mayor said that he had written letters to the Sindh government for solving problems facing by the nursing staff in the KMC hospitals.

The First Nursing Awards being given to the staff performing duty in 13 major KMC hospitals and medical institutions working under DMCs along with other hospitals of the city, he said and adding that next year we have this plan to include all nursing staff of Karachi for nomination of this award.

Municipal Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman, Land Committee Chairman Syed Arshad Hassan, Medical Committee Chairperson Naheed Fatima, Medical Services Director Dr Birbal, Pakistan Nurses Forum Chairman Salim Michael, Rozlin Dencil and others were also present on this occasion.