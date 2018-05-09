Share:

KANDHKOT - Three children including two siblings lost their lives due to measles on Tuesday.

Muskan Ahmed (1) and Zahoor Ahmed (3) died due to measles in Jalal Din Village. It was reported that Sajad Mirani (7), resident of Bagan Khan Bijrani was also lost his life due to measles. Locals of the district urged to Sindh as well as district government to take proper measures to avoid loss of more minors. It is worthy to mention here that due to dereliction of duty and carelessness of health department hundreds of children lost their lives while hundreds of children have been hospitalised.

It was observed that due to unawareness of immunisation among parents the viral and contiguous diseases have been increased throughout the country.