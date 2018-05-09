Share:

Minor found dead in fields

A five-year-old boy was found tortured to the death in the fields near Manga Village on Multan Road, police said on Tuesday. The body, not identified yet, was moved to the morgue for autopsy. The police were treating the death as homicide and said there were visible torture marks on the body of the victim. Some passersby spotted the body and alerted the police. The police registered a murder case against unidentified killers and launched the probe with no arrest made yet.–Staff Reporter

Three injured in roof collapse

Three persons injured when the upper storey of a house collapsed due to cylinder blast, at R. block Joher Town here on Tuesday. On receiving information, rescue teams rushed to the site and started rescue operation. The rescuers shifted the injured to Jinnah Hospital. Further investigation is underway.–Staff Reporter

Two deportees arrested at airport

The Federal Investigation Agency(FIA) Immigration on Tuesday arrested two deportees at Allama Iqbal International Airport. According to FIA spokesman, during immigration clearance of flight numbering QR628, a deportee namely Mirza Ahmad Baig of Sialkot handed over by airline staff along with check sheet. He was deported from Romania. Reason for deportation mentioned as illegal entry/illegal stay. During immigration clearance of flight numbering QR628, an EP deportee namely Tasadaq Hussain of Mandi Bahauddin was received by airline staff who was deported from Romania. The passengers were sent to Anti-Human Trafficking Circle (AHTC) for legal action.–Staff Reporter

PHC closes another 106 bogus clinics

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Tuesday closed down another 106 fake clinics of quacks in different districts of Punjab. The action was taken in Gujranwala, Pakpattan, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Vehari, Faisalabad, Muzaffargarh, Jhang, Jhelum, Khanewal, Mianwali, Chakwal, Okara, Rajanpur, Sargodha and Lahore. The PHC teams were accompanied by officials of the district administration and police. The PHC teams visited 382 fake treatment centres, and closed down 106 businesses, being run by quacks.–APP

HNPIP to hold moot on Majid Nizami

Hameed Nizami Press Institute of Pakistan will organise a special sitting relating to 90th birth anniversary of its founding chairman Dr Majid Nizami at HNPIP Auditorium near China Chowk on Friday.

Majid Nizami number of quarterly Nawa-i-Adab will also be launched on occasion. Former Chief Justice of Federal Shariah Court Justice (rtd) Minah Mehboob Ahmad will preside over the sitting while JI Leader Dr Farid Paracha and Nawa-i-Waqat Chief News Editor Dilawar Chaudhry and Editor Qartas Jan Kashmiri will speak on occasion.–Staff Reporter

FCCU produces first PhD

Ms Salma Mukhtar from Department of Biological Sciences is the first PhD produced by the FCCU. She had, on Monday, the Public Defense of her thesis entitled "Microbial Diversity and Metagenomic Analysis of Rhizosphere of Plants Growing in Extreme Environment (Khewra Salt Mines). She has worked under the supervision of Dr Kauser Malik. Her thesis was earlier evaluated by experts from Canada, Germany, and Australia. The Department of Biological Sciences has congratulated Dr. Salma Mukhtar. –Staff Reporter