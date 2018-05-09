Share:

LAHORE - Former Pakistan legspinner Mushtaq Ahmed has signed a one-month contract as West Indies' spin-bowling coach.

Mushtaq's contract with the PCB as the National Cricket Academy head coach ended last month and the extension takes effect from July, allowing him to take up the role with Cricket West Indies.

"It's a privilege to work with the West Indies cricket team," Mushtaq told ESPNcricinfo. "They have produced many greatest cricketers and I have wonderful memories playing against a few in the 90s. They probably are not the same force in the world cricket at this stage but they still have a consistent pipeline of exceptional cricketers coming in the system. It's a short contract but still a month-long deal is ample enough for me to create a difference."

Mushtaq, 47, had also spent 18 months with Pakistan as bowling coach between 2016 and 2017. Azhar Mahmood, who was recently appointed Pakistan's bowling coach, had first been brought on as a temporary replacement for Mushtaq for the Asia Cup in February 2016. He then worked along with Mushtaq at the World T20. Mushtaq had also worked with England as a spin-bowling consultant in the past.

Mushtaq's contract renewal with PCB remained uncertain until last week, because the board was contemplating roping in former Pakistan offspinner Saqlain Mushtaq. Amid this, Mushtaq was considered by Sri Lanka for the position of spin-bowling coach but then signed with West Indies after Sri Lanka went with a local coach. He is likely to resume working at the NCA after this short assignment.