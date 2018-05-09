Share:

ISLAMABAD - A security guard of the National Accountability Bureau has thwarted an attempt by a senior officer of the bureau to steal sensitive documents related to cases against the Sharif family — including those obtained through mutual legal assistance from British authorities about the Avenfield reference.

Well-placed sources told The Nation that NAB Additional Director Muhammad Faheem Qureshi attempted to get the important documents from bureau headquarters a few days back before the security staff, Abid Hussain, stopped him from taking them along.

Qureshi was working in the NAB International Cooperation Wing, before he was transferred to Sukkhar, when he attempted to pilfer the documents, the sources said.

According to them, Qureshi was also part of a team which had written the letters to different countries for getting information in the ongoing corruption references against the Sharif family. The sources claimed that Qureshi had already leaked two sensitive MLAs regarding the Avenfield case to the media.

A statement issued by the bureau on Monday said: “NAB Chairman Javed Iqbal awarded a cash prize of Rs10,000 and an appreciation certificate to NAB’s security guard Abid Hussain for the performance of his duty with diligence, utmost honesty and dedication. Abid Hussain had foiled an attempt to bring out some important and sensitive documents by a NAB officer from the headquarters.”

It also said: “The NAB chairman has appreciated the dedication of Abid Hussain for preventing important documents to go out into wrong hands.” The NAB chief expressed the hope that “other security staff would also follow the footsteps of Hussain under the supervision of the Director Intelligence and Vigilance NAB”.

The NAB has launched an inquiry against Qureshi and the probe committee will submit its report to the NAB chairman after recording the statement of the accused officer.

On Tuesday, the NAB Rawalpindi approved a reference against the management of a services cooperative society in E-11 and others.

According to the NAB, accused Abdul Razzaq Memon, M Ramzan Zia Bhatti, M Javaid Awan, Shahid Aziz, Khawaja Manzoor Ahmed and others members of the management committee allotted commercial plots in violation of rules of the society which state that commercial plots will be auctioned. During the inquiry, it was revealed that 10 commercial plots were sold out during the tenure of the ex-management through corrupt practices.

In another case, the regional bureau approved a supplementary reference against Raja M Ishaq (contractor), Muhammad Sulaiman and Muhammad Ibrahim of the Ministry of Commerce Employees Cooperative Society on corruption charges.