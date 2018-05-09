Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Tuesday issued notice to National Accountability Bureau on a petition filed by former Chairman of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and PPP leader Asif Hashmi challenging his arrest by the NAB authorities in alleged corruption cases.

A division bench headed by Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan was hearing the petition. The petitioner’s counsel said that Hashmi was arrested for his alleged involvement in the cases but nothing had been found against him. He said the allegations leveled against Hashmi were baseless.

The NAB officials completed the investigation and now he had been sent to jail on judicial remand and was not required for further investigation, said the counsel. He said putting him behind the bars was equally to penalizing him as there was no more justification to keep in illegal custody. The counsel asked the court to order his release on bail.

After hearing the arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, the bench issued notices to the NAB authorities and put off further proceedings until May 18.

Hashmi was arrested by the NAB officials after he returned to the country from the UAE last month. Hashmi served as the ETPB chairman between 2007 and 2013.

He was accused of misusing his authority and keeping the ministry concerned in the dark and misappropriating millions of rupees.

He was also accused of selling 1, 946 kanals land of the board to DHA on 25 per cent exemption basis in 2009.

The NAB officials also accused him of making illegal investment worth Rs1870 million with a private company namely M/s High Links (Pvt) Limited. The NAB said Hashmi ignored settled laws for the investment with the company and caused a huge loss to national exchequer.