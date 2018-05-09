Share:

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and PML N leader Mian Nawaz Sharif paid a visit to Services Hospital to inquire about the health of Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal who was injured in a gun-attack on Sunday night in Narowal. The security was tightened in the hospital premises and nobody was allowed to visit the surgical ward. Nawaz reached Lahore from Islamabad on Tuesday. Nawaz also prayed for Ahsan Iqbal’s early recovery. Ahsan is currently receiving medical treatment at Services Hospital.–STAFF REPORTER