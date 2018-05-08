Share:

OKARA -B-Division police recovered a newborn boy abducted from a local hospital and handed over him to parents here the other day.

According to police, Sanaa Bibi, wife of Amir Hussain, resident of Khan Colony had given birth to a child after an operation in a private hospital at Sher Rabbani Town. Suspect Zaman, his wife Robina and one Zahid Iqbal kidnapped the child with the alleged connivance of the management of the hospital. Sanaa came to senses after 36 hours and she was told by the hospital management that she had borne a dead child who had been buried.

Sanaa and her husband Amir submitted an application to the B-Division police. Inspector Mehr Muhammad Mushtaq and Sub Inspector Azeem Khan took action and traced out the kidnappers. They recovered the child from them and handed him over to the parents. The police registered a case against the accused and were investigating.

MAN IMMOLATES SELF OVER ROW WITH WIFE

A man sustained critical burns after he set himself ablaze following the refusal of estranged wife to reconcile with him here the other day.

Alla Rakha, 22, resident of 20/2L village went to the house of his in-laws to make a truce with estranged wife. But she rejected all his terms for truce and refused to return home. He poured petrol on his body and set himself ablaze. People around him extinguished the fire and shifted him to hospital. He had sustained burns over 65 percent of his body. The doctors referred him to a hospital in Lahore. Police were investigating.