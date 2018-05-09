Share:

Alibaba Group buys e-commerce website Daraz

ISLAMABAD (NNI): China's Alibaba group has bought Rocket Internet's South Asian e-commerce platform Daraz, confirmed Rocket Internet on Tuesday. Daraz is a popular e-commerce website that sells everything from items related to fashion to electronics. Daraz sales have over the years become popular with Pakistanis so much so that items have sold out within hours. The deal signifies Jack Ma's ambitions of reaching out into Pakistan. The financial details have not yet been disclosed. Daraz is not only active in Pakistan but also in countries such as Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh. This comes a couple of months after Ant Financial, controlled by Ma, bought a 45percent stake in Telenor Microfinance Bank for $184.5 million to develop mobile payments and digital financial services. “We are excited for Daraz to become a part of the Alibaba ecosystem,” said Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang. “Together with Daraz, we can now empower entrepreneurs to better serve consumers in the region through our technology and expertise.”

Zhang said the Daraz team is a natural fit, sharing Alibaba’s values and beliefs that long-term economic development in the region will depend on a technology-enabled commerce ecosystem.

FAO offers help in plant genetic resources

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): Food and Agriculture Organisation of United Nations has extended full cooperation in plant genetic resources. Addressing the inaugural session of workshop on Plant Genetic Resources and Genebank Operations Management Systems on Tuesday, FAO Representative in Pakistan Mina Dowlatchahi said that the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources in food and agriculture is important for Pakistan since it aims at establishing a global system to provide farmers, plant breeders and scientists with access to plant genetic materials. "Use of plant genetic resources is an integral element of efficient seed certification system and FAO is supporting Federal Seed Certification Department, the public and private sectors to develop capacity and technical expertise", she said. PARC Chairman Dr Yusuf Zafar said that new challenges not only require the preservation of our plant genetic resources but the development of new species that can cope with the growing environmental challenges, but primary to all these efforts are the development of Genebanks and their efficient and scientific usage.

Zafar said PARC and COMSTECH can play an important role in using this opportunity for developing collaborations and networks between OIC Member States to continue their expertise and experiences.

The International workshop is aimed at entertaining the participants from Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) member countries. OIC Members in the Workshop are Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Gambia, Iraq, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Morocco, Oman, Senegal, Sudan, Tajikistan.

The workshop is aimed at achieving two main objectives, raising the capacity of the existing Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture (PGRFA) conservation and utilization facilities in OIC countries with particular focus on current status of plant diversity.

In an effort to conserve agricultural biodiversity, gene, banks are used to store and conserve the plant genetic resources of major crop plants and their crop wild relatives.

The participants said that the workshop was important for sharing knowledge among OIC member countries and particularly for formulating future strategies on plant genetic resources and gene-bank management and to build regional capacities on this subject.

The speakers highlighted the impacts of climate change on global agriculture and ultimately the food security were serious threats for feeding the growing population.

"The workshop will help getting more international cooperation about the genetic resources for food and agriculture for their exploitation and conservation of this human heritage," they said.

CIICA, UMT SLP hold int’l conference

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The Center for International Investment and Commercial Arbitration (CIICA) and UMT School of Law and Policy jointly organised an international conference on the topic of ‘International Arbitration in Pakistan: Past, Present and Future’ at a local hotel the other day. The United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) Regional Centre for Asia and the Pacific supported the conference which made it the first-ever conference in Pakistan supported by UNCITRAL. The Shanghai International Arbitration Center and the Hangzhou Arbitration Commission also supported the conference. Ibrahim Qureshi, president APBF, and S M Naveed, president PCJCCI, addressed the conference. Qureshi said, “One of the fundamental issues in judicial arbitration in Pakistan is that the state and the judiciary both need to actively work to reform laws and bring in modern laws. It is very important that we actively pursue confidence building measures to attract foreign investors. Furthermore, we need to address intellectual property arbitration which is going to become a major issue in the coming years.”

US Embassy, PTA hold seminar on e-commerce opportunities

ISLAMABAD (NNI): The US Embassy Islamabad, in conjunction with the PTA, hosted a day-long seminar on financial inclusion and e-commerce. In addition to a panel discussion on financial inclusion in Pakistan, representatives from MasterCard spoke about how the company assists with establishing financial inclusion in other countries. Another panel discussed the convergence of fixed/mobile telecommunications platforms and the potential impact on e-commerce. The seminar also covered the link between regulations, digital transactions, and mobile banking, a topic that is in line with Pakistan's National Financial Inclusion Strategy's goal of having 100 million Pakistanis gain access to banking services. Along with PTA experts, speakers and panelists included officials from the State Bank of Pakistan, the World Bank, Pakistani telecommunications companies and internet service providers. This was the first-ever joint US Commercial Law Development Program and USAID seminar dealing with financial inclusion in Pakistan.

It is part of our broader effort to promote private sector-led inclusive growth in Pakistan, and will serve as a foundation for developing similar programming in the future.