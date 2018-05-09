Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) - NHA chairman Jawwad Rafique Malik has said that success story of NHA during the last five years includes undertaking of four major projects worth $3380 million on public-private partnership (PPP).

He was addressing an Investment Conference held under joint auspices of the Board of Investment (BOI) and a media group at a local hotel. A large number of foreign ambassadors, high ups from agriculture, industry, power, information technology and infrastructure sectors participated in the conference.

NHA chairman said, “NHA has established an active cell for encouragement of private sector involvement in road building schemes, which is providing information under one window operation to the investors. As a result, NHA succeeded in undertaking four mega projects on PPP basis during the last five years which include 357-km modernisation of Lahore-Islamabad Motorway, conversion of existing super highway into 136-km Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway, construction of 89-km Lahore-Sailkot motorway and 300-km Hyderabad-Sukkur Motorway at a total cost of $3380 million.”

He further said that NHA is planning to undertake five more projects on Public Private Partnership basis in the future. These projects will be completed at an estimated of cost of $1830 million.