Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the availability of sufficient sugar stock during the month of Ramazan.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired a meeting of the ECC, which considered a report of Ministry of Commerce on availability of sugar during the month of Ramazan.

The ECC was informed that there would be no shortage of sugar in next few months. It was informed that 4.35 MMT sugar stock is available with monthly consumption standing at 0.433 MMT per month in the country.

The committee was informed that country has sugar stocks of 1.03MMT of previous year after deducting the sold stocks of 1.28 MMT.

Meanwhile, the present stock of sugar is 4.35 MMT available with the millers. Keeping in view the surplus quantity, the sugar industry had recently demanded to allow commodity exports. However, the government has not allowed the industry to exports fearing any such decision will push domestic prices upward.

During the sugar season 2017-18, 4,605,821 tonnes (4.60 million tonnes) of sugar was produced. The stock from previous years was 1.035 million tonnes, showing a total stock of 5.64 million tonnes. Of this 1.283 million tonnes have been sold and the balance stock with sugar mills is 4.35 million tonnes by the last week of March 2018.

The ECC accorded ex-post facto approval for an amount of Rs 7.34 billion paid during previous years to Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) against their Price Differential Claims (PDCs) in order to provide relief to consumers through subsidizing imported petroleum products. These claims have been duly verified and audited. It is worth mentioning here that OMCs are authorized to import petroleum products from 2007 to meet the demand of the country after local refineries were not in a position to meet demand.

The OMCs, mainly Pakistan State Oil (PSO), had responded and imported petrol through open bidding from international market to avoid shortage of petrol in the country.

The OMCs were also bound to sell the imported petrol at ex-refinery price notified by Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) as per Cabinet approved pricing formula on March 2, 2006 for petrol of local refineries which was mostly lower than the imported landed cost.