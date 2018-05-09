Share:

Islamabad - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja has issued showcause notices to some 8 police officers for failing to nab the 18 proclaimed offenders involved in terrorism-related cases, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

The police officers , who have been served with showcause notices over poor performance, included Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Saddar Tala Gang Inspector Abdul Ghaffar, Sub Inspector (SI) Muhammad Mumtaz of PS Chontra, SI Muhammad Altaf posted at PS Gangmandi , SI Nahim Shah of PS Saddar Attock, SIs Muhammad Akram and Atif Hussain of PS Saddar Hassanabdal, SI Tariq Mehmood serving in PS Fateh Jang and SI Tavir Azam of PS Choha Saidan Shah, he said.

RPO also instructed the said police officers to make ensure arrest of all the POs involved in cases related to terrorism and submit their progress report with his office. Meanwhile, RPO Wisal Fakhar placed SHO PS Civil Line Jhelum Abdul Aziz under suspension and closed him to police line, police spokesman added.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police claimed to have arrest three men on charges of smuggling weapons and recovered two guns and 1000 bullets from their possession.

The detained smugglers were identified as Roman, Arshad Hussain and Said Wali Khan against whom case has also been registered. According to a spokesman to IG Islamabad, police had arrested an accused Said Wali for possessing illegal arms and ammunition who during investigation revealed that a weapon-smuggler Arshad Khan would try to smuggle weapons to Punjab through Islamabad Expressway.

On this, police placed a picket at Koral and while searching a suspicious-looking car found two guns and 1000 bullets from it. The two smugglers Arshad and Roman were arrested and shifted them to PS Koral. He claimed that “Property of US Government” was mentioned on a gun seized by police from car. Case has been registered against accused while further investigation is underway, he said.