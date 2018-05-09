Share:

ISLAMABAD - The number of pending tax related cases at various courts of Pakistan reached to 334,087 thus creating hardship for the litigants and delaying revenue for the government.

"There is a large number of pending cases at various courts and appellate fora and the average disposal time is rather long. This situation creates hardship for the litigants. Government revenue is stuck up in tax related cases. Cost of litigation swells. Justice delayed is justice denied," the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) stated in its 'Strategy for Delay Reduction and Expeditious Disposal of Backlog of Cases' that was presented in recently held 8th Judicial Conference. The conference was organised by The Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad.

According to the FBR's presentation, which is uploaded on its website, there are 334,087 tax related cases pending in different courts of Pakistan by February 2018. The break-up revealed that there are 38,342 cases in Supreme Court of Pakistan, 152,047 cases in the Lahore High Court, 93,160 cases in the Sindh High Court, 27,862 cases in the Peshawar High Court, 6,140 in Balochistan High Court and 16,536 pending cases in the Islamabad High Court.

The overall pendency at the Supreme Court and High Courts levels has increased in last few years. Similarly, fresh institution of cases has outpaced the disposal. "If all the factors remain constant, the backlog will not be liquidated rather it would increase," the FBR stated.

The FBR has also highlighted issues including excessive workload on judges. The present working strength of judges in the Supreme Court (SC) is 16 and that of the five High Courts (HCs) together is 121. This means that, with the current pendency of 38,342 cases at the SC and 295,745 cases at the HCs, there is an average load of 2,396 cases per judge in the SC and of 2,444 per judge in the HC. Another issue is related to court vacations and strikes. "In Pakistan, the superior courts follow the tradition of having summer and winter holidays in addition to the other official national holidays. This practice considerably reduces the number of working days during which the courts hear cases," the FBR presentation stated.

Similarly, the lawyers associations/bar associations frequently call strikes for various reasons which may be as trivial as quarrel with some member of the bar associations. Administrative action of courts may also lead to strikes. Strikes may also be called by lawyers associations based on their political affiliations. Considerable time is lost as all cases fixed for the day are adjourned and fixed for some future dates therefore piling up the already huge backlog.

Antiquated laws, outdated court procedures and lack of proper infrastructure are other reasons for pending tax cases. "Most of our laws and related procedures have become outdated due to passage of time, increase in population, development of technology and overall increase in the size of government. These old laws and procedures are not capable to meet the current workload and requirement of delivering speedy justice" the presentation said. Lack of proper infrastructure also impedes quick disposal of cases. There is shortage of staff and the staff appointed in the courts is deficient in proper skill set.

Similarly, delay in Judicial Review of Vires of Law in Constitutional Petition (CP) and Writ Petition (WP) is another reason. Vires of law are also frequently challenged in the HC in CP/WP/Suits, interim stay is granted at the commencement and operation of law is suspended. Thus the government's fiscal policy outlay fails to achieve desired objectives as no revenue is collected nor the decision is arrived frustrating the government plan to generate revenue from particular enactment.

During pendency government does not plan for amendment or generate revenue from alternate sources as it weakens the case of government.

"There are around 583 FBR related cases (involving revenue of over Rs 220 billion) where stay granted by the superior judiciary has extended beyond the period of six months," the FBR said in its presentation. The litigation management continues to be carried out in an antiquated manner where there is dependence on manual record keeping. Proper management reporting systems are either lacking or require major improvements. This leads to variance in decisions by different benches on identical issues. At the Tribunal level this deficiency is more acute which results in increased number of pendency.

In its conclusion, the FBR stated that by increasing the number of judges and the number of working days the courts will be able to reduce the workload on each judge which will enable them to decide more cases. Simplified laws and procedures will facilitate easy access to justice for general public. Improved infrastructure through better use of technology and skilled human resource will strengthen the overall delivery of speedy and affordable justice.

Looking at the proposed solutions the task may seem daunting but it is achievable if approached with dedication and commitment.