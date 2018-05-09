Share:

LAHORE - High-flying PCB XI set final clash against unbeaten ZTBL in the Departmental T20 Women’s Cricket Championship 2018 after registering another thrashing 9-wicket victory against State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) at the National Stadium, Karachi.

According for information made available here on Tuesday, in the first match of the day six, PCB XI won the toss and opted to bowl first. State Bank team could score 113 runs in 20 overs for the loss of five wickets. Only Iram Javed batted with authority and punished PCB XI bowlers at her will and she was the only batswoman who contributed unbeaten 65 runs of 52 balls with the help of 9 boundaires and one six, which helped SBP post a respectable total on the board. Saba Nazir was wrecker-in-chief of SBP batting line up as she grabbed 3 wickets for 19 runs. For her brilliant bowling display, Saba was declared player of the match.

PCB XI players replied strongly and easily achieved the required target in 17 overs losing just one wicket. Jaweria Rauf was in great form and punished SBP bowlers at every corner of the ground. She played 54 balls to hammer unbeaten 52 runs studded with 6 boundaries while she was ably assisted by Omaima Sohail, who struck unbeaten 41 off 44 balls with the help of 5 fours. Anum Amin took the lone wicket for SBP by giving away 11 runs. Riaz Uddin and Aley Haider officiated the match as field umpires while Iftikhar Ahmed was match referee and Syed Obaid Ahmed official scorer.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been equally focusing on women cricket and its betterment at national and international level. The PCB XI team has performed exceptionally well throughout this tournament, and their efforts bore fruit in shape of their qualification for the final of the event, where they will face strong ZTBL team.

Player of the match Nida Dar guided star-studded ZTBL to a thumping 60-run triumph over Higher Education Commission (HEC) team in the second match of the day six. After winning the toss and deciding to bat first, ZTBL posted a huge total of 168-4 in 20 overs. Thanks to international player Nida Dar, who smashed unbeaten 59 off 38 balls with the help of four boundaries and 3 towering sixes to make her team’s total a huge one. Javeria Wadood was another star of the day as she hammered 44-ball 56 studded with 7 fours while Nain Abidi contributed significant 24. Ghazala Amir, Aqsa Abid and Minahil Ahmed got one wicket apiece conceding 18, 20 and 22 runs respectively.

Devastating bowling by ZTBL’s Bismah Maroof (3-6) and Maham Manzoor (3-23) restricted HEC team to 108-8 in 20 overs. Only Fazila Iqlaq and Maham Zaheer could resist high-flying ZTBL bowlers and scored 26 runs each while no major contribution came from other players.

brief SCORES:

DAY SIX, MATCH ONE

SBP 113-5 in 20 overs (Iram Javed 65*; Saba Nazir 3-19) lose to PCB XI: 114-1 in 17 overs (Jaweria Rauf 52*, Omaima Sohail 41*; Anum Amin 1-11).

DAY SIX, MATCH TWO

ZTBL 168-4 in 20 overs (Nida Dar 59*, Javeria Wadood 56; Ghazala Amir 1-18, Aqsa Abid 1-20, Minahil Ahmed 1-22) beat HEC 108-8 in 20 overs (Fazila Iqlaq 26, Maham Zaheer 26, Bismah Maroof 3-6, Maham Manzoor 3-23).