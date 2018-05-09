Share:

LAHORE - The provincial bigwigs have started discussions to devise a strategy to rationalise the difference in salaries drawn by regular officers and those hired by public sector companies.

Earlier, top officials were busy resolving issues facing the public sector companies like completion of their record and audit. Even Additional Chief Secretary Umar Rasool was looking into companies’ issues after former LDA director general and Quaid-i-Azam Solar Park Company chief executive officer Ahad Cheema was arrested on corruption charges by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Cheema has been facing charges of embezzlement in Ashiana Housing Scheme under Pthe unjab Land Development Company.

As per initial discussions on the issue of disparity in salaries, it has been proposed that an officer of grade 21 may be paid Rs200,000, grade 19 and 20 Rs150,000, grade 18 Rs100,000 and grade 17 Rs50,000. Moreover, junior officials hired by the companies and authorities would be given an allowance per their pay scales.

Earlier, the government was planning to approve the senior executive allowance for all officers and this plan was on the cards, the sources said.

The step is being taken after the Supreme Court ordered CEOs of 56 public sector companies to return within one month the hefty amounts they had drawn over and above their regular salaries.

Punjab government official have started discussing the matters that created discrepancy in the services, both in regular and companies’ framework.

A grade 18 officer draws around Rs80,000 per month while his package in the company could be up to two million rupees in addition to the fleet of luxury vehicles and other ‘benefits’. The companies CEOs are said to be above the auditory noose with regard to award of contracts to private companies and hiring of personnel both from public and private sectors. On the other hand, the provincial administrative head, chief secretary, has been drawing Rs175,000 per month, much below the junior most officers drawing millions.

Official sources in the provincial government told this reporter that different strategies to deal with the court order were under discussion at different levels. Some officers were of the view that it would not be possible to refund the heavy amount they had drawn in millions. “How can an officer who had drawn an amount much more than his regular salary pay back to the government?” said an officer of the Finance Department. How the officers who spent each and every penny they got from the government accounts and saved nothing would be able to refund.

Some officers are of the view that salaries drawn as government employees may not be reimbursed. However, they said the provincial government established five dozen companies and it was its duty to settle the issue of refund. “The government that founded the companies was primarily responsible for paying back to the government accounts,” said an officer who served as a company CEO. He said that they were just hired by the Board of Directors as per company rules. The political government, not the officers it hired, were responsible for the billions of rupees spent on companies set up to dole out a heavy reward to relatives as the court remarked. He also gave reference of CJP Mian Saqib Nisar’s ruling against disqualified members of the National Assembly on dual nationality. The Supreme Court had ordered these members to return Rs500,000 as notional money instead of returning all perks they enjoyed.

In another move, the provincial cabinet was involved to settle the issue the Punjab government was facing in the Supreme Court and the NAB. The cabinet may amend the Rules of Business to accommodate the audit objections on the companies.