LAHORE - A pilot sustained minor injuries while co-pilot remained unhurt when a small plane crashed on the boundary wall of a house during a training flight in Garden Town on Tuesday afternoon. An eyewitness said the plane caught fire shortly after it crashed in the residential locality, triggering panic in the entire locality. Rescue workers rushed to the spot and provided first aid to the victims.

Rescuers said injured pilot, named as, Faheem was provided first on the spot. Hasham, the co-pilot told reporters that the plane came down soon after a sudden air pressure. “We tried our best to avoid human loss during the emergency landing. So, we landed safely and no one hurt during the incident,” Hasham said. The Civil Aviation Authority has ordered an inquiry to probe into the plane crash , officials said.

PES provides emergency services to 573 victims

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES),commonly known as Rescue 1122, provided services to 573 victims of 800 accidents in the province during the last 24 hours. The statistics show that 187 accidents were reported in Lahore with 197 victims, 76 in Multan with 84 injured and 73 in Faisalabad with 90 victims. According to the data, 655 motorbikes, 115 auto-rickshaws, 66 motorcars, 41 vans, 12 passenger buses, 28 trucks and 98 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.