GUJRANWALA-Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) General Secretary Liaqat Baloch on Monday emphasised that the upcoming general elections should not be delayed at any cost and the Prime Minister, leader of the opposition and all the chief ministers should finalised the names for caretaker governments well in time.

Talking to the media here at Gujranwala, Baloch welcomed hearing of Asghar Khan case by the Supreme Court, saying that now it would come to know about "Khallaie Makhlooq." MMA Gujranwala Division office-bearers including Amjad Khan, Sibtain Subzwari, Maqsood Ahmed, Bilal Qudrat Butt and others were also present on the occasion.

Liaqat Baloch said that the MMA would show its political power at Minar-e-Pakistan on May 13. "This public meeting will prove to be a historic one as the alliance its roots amongst the masses," he claimed, adding that Baloch condemned the assassination attempt on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, saying political and religious leaders must avoid speeches which create hatred in the society. The MMA leader regretted that evil of corruption has destroyed the entire system. State entities like Steel Mill, Railways, Wapda, PTCL and other profit-making organisations have been destroyed to core by corruption. After winning the elections, the MMA will eradicate corruption from the country and promote transparency and self-accountability," he added. Baloch alleged that the incumbent rulers are responsible for the appalling state of the national institutions who always tried to twist laws only for development of their own business.

STUDENTS PROTEST

Girl students staged a protest in front of college against the principal for non provision of roll number slips for intermediate examinations. The girls protesters alleged that they have paid admission fee to college administration while they are not being issued roll number slips due to which they are unable to participate in the intermediate examinations.

On the other hand, the Government Girls Degree College Nowshera Virkan principal pleaded that admission forms of all the students were sent to the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Gujranwala, which raised objections on the admission forms of some students and also send them SMS about these objections. But the students concerned did not informed the college administration about the objection due to which these objection could not be resolved the principal claimed.