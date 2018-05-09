Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Tuesday changed the venues of their public gatherings after the activists of both parties clashed with each other on Monday night at Hakeem Said ground for holding gatherings on May 12 at the same venue.

The PPP decided to change the venue after the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a series of tweets and statement on Tuesday invited PTI’s Imran Khan to hold public meeting at Hakeem Said ground on May 12 and asked PPP Karachi Division to find another location for the gathering.

Bilawal said that his party’s 14 innocent and unarmed workers were martyred on May 12, 2007 during the struggle for restoration of judiciary. “To pay tribute to our martyrs, PPP planned to hold a gathering at Hakeem Said ground in district East, as most lives were lost in District East,” he added.

He said that PPP had applied for and received all necessary legal permissions. PTI always said they would hold a Jalsa at Mazar-e-Quaid – not that they have anything to commemorate.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pointed out that while their preparations were ongoing, PTI arbitrarily changed their gathering venue and set up a camp at the ground - which was a provocative step. He said that stones were thrown at PPP workers from PTI’s camp. “Our trucks were set on fire. PTI leader’s guards fired weapons. More than 20 PPP workers sustained considerable injuries.”

The PPP chairman said that to attack them in such a way on this tragic day, is a sad commentary on the fascist tendencies of PTI and called for a complete enquiry to hold all those responsible accountable.

“PTI has shown such an appalling attitude. However in the interest of peace in Karachi, which we have fought so hard for, I not only ask my party to find another location, but also invite PTI’s Imran Khan to hold his Jalsa at Hakeem Saeed ground,” he said adding that Karachi is our city - we can hold a Jalsa anywhere.

Soon after the announcement from Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP Karachi President Saeed Ghani flanked by Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi, Rashid Rabbani and other Karachi leaders announced changing the venue from Hakim Said ground to Bagh-e-Jinnah, opposite to Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam.

Ghani said that it was a planed conspiracy from PTI and MQM to foil their public gathering. The PTI and MQM-P joined hands to foil PPP activities as they knew that if they would not create hurdles then they would fail in luring voters due to their past performances, he said.

The Minister for Planning and Development said that MQM was feeling pain from public gathering on May 12 as the party and its incumbent Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhter was involved in killing innocent people on the day in 2007.

“He said that the Tuesday night attacks were aimed at repeating the May 12 carnage and the real face of the PTI was exposed through it,” he said.

Ghani, however, said that they would not allow anyone to disrupt the peace that had been returned to the city under the PPP leadership and with the sacrifices of people and law enforcing authorities. He said that the May 12 public gathering would prove how much popular is PPP in the city and the PTI public gathering would prove a flop show as it had been for several times in the past.

On the other hand, holding a press conference at Insaf House, PTI leader Karachi President Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that they had offered PPP earlier that they would also withdraw from holding gathering from the venue if PPP also withdraws from it but PPP did not agree on it and wanted to create a situation which then occurred at Tuesday night.

“PPP has fuelled the sentiments of the people in Liaquatabad and now they did the same thing in Gulshan-e-Iqbal,” he said adding that the PPP should explain as to why it take decisions which it had to withdraw.

The PTI president, however, welcomed the PPP decision to change the venue and said that the PTI has also decided to change the venue and would now be holding its gathering infront of Alladin Park, which is also in district East.

“We took this decision in order to ensure continuity of peace in the city as we care for the peace of the city and the lives of the PTI activists,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Ismail said that the top PTI leadership including Imran Khan and KPK leaders would come to Karachi to attend the public gathering on May 12.

“We have never done the politics of fear and terror and the PPP want to replace MQM in Karachi but they will not allow a party which is credited of disturbing law and order by patronizing Lyari gang war elements to disturb the peace of the city.”

He said that such tactics to harass opponents were first used by MQM and now PPP is following their footsteps. He however, said that despite all these efforts the May 12 public gathering would be a huge one and would prove that PTI is the real representative of the city.