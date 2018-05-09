Share:

BADIN - Everyone should work and play their vital role to eliminate Thalassemia disease.

These views were expressed by Deputy Commissioner Dr Shehzad Tahir while addressing the participants of seminar at auditorium hall on Tuesday. The seminar was organised by Badin Thalassemia Center to mark International Thalassemia Day.

Dr Thahim said that pre-marriage Thalassemia tests were beneficial to diagnose either minor or major Thalassemia disease.

He said that citizens, social organisations and civil society should initiate to arrange seminars in each and every city and towns to make people aware about the disease.

He said that the district management has been assisting financially for prevention and treatment of suffering Thalassemia patients.

He also announced donation for financial assistance of Thalassemia care centre. He stressed that philanthropists should donate and financially assist to the centre for treatment of ailing.

The seminar was also addressed by Dr Muhammad Hassan Memon, Dr Muhammad Haroon Memon and others.

A large number of representatives of the government departments, civil society, citizens and others were present on the seminar.