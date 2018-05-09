Share:

Rawalpindi - Police booked a councillor of a ruling party along with four other officials of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) on charges of storming the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Gujar Khan and stealing the official records by breaking the lockers, informed sources on Tuesday.

The accused, nominated in the case registered under sections 506/380/186 and 34 of PPC with Police Station Gujar Khan on complaint of RWMC official Fahad Hussain, were identified as PML-N Ward 19 Gujar Khan Councillor Imran Butt, TMA Enforcement Inspector Ajmal Warsi and two sanitary workers Akash Masih and Wasim Salim, sources added.

According to sources, Fahad Hussain lodged a complaint with PS Gujar Khan stating he was performing his official duty on May 4, 2018 when five men including PML-N Councillor Imran Butt, TMA ED Inspector Ajmal Warsi, Akash Masih and Wasim Salim stormed into his office and harassed the officials. They also broke the locks of the cupboard and stole official files, log books of official vehicles and other important documents. He alleged the attackers also tried to manhandle the TMA Officer Umair. However, others came forward and rescued him from the attackers. Police registered case against the accused and began investigation.

Station House Officer (SHO) PS Gujar Khan Ishtiaq Cheema, when contacted, confirmed that five have been booked on charges of ransacking and thrashing the officials in TMA Office.

He said the accused involved in the case have managed to get bails from a court of law. Police are investigating the matter and would submit challan before court soon.