MULTAN-The leaders of Janoobi Punjab Sooba Mahaaz (JPSM) have decided to merge their party into Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and contest the upcoming general elections on the electoral sign of bat, disclosed Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, PTI Vice Chairman.

Talking to local journalists on the phone here on Monday, Mr Qureshi confirmed that talks between the PTI and Mahaaz have turned out fruitful and an MoU is being prepared to finalise the agreement. "This MoU will be signed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan and the leadership of JPSM," he claimed. He said that Imran Khan had tasked him with holding dialogue with the JPSM on which he held meetings with Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Mir Balakh Sher Mazari. He said that he convinced the Mahaaz leaders to support the PTI as they had already tried the PPP and PML-N many times. "Both the parties dismayed the residents of South Punjab. The PML-N not only kept this region deprived but also attempted to divide it," he maintained.

He said that the PPP had had clear majority in the parliament during previous regime and both the offices of president and prime minister were occupied by its people. "But despite this majority and power, PPP did nothing except for mere lip service. Today PTI is the only party which is sincere in creating South Punjab province," he further explained. He said that he had told the JPSM leaders that only PTI had South Punjab province in its manifesto while it also had a plan to merge Fata into KPK. He hoped that the South Punjab region would get rid of deprivation after creation of new province while this step would also strengthen the federation.

He said that the leaders of the Mahaaz told him that the PML-N leadership did not listen to them whenever they talked about the deprivation of South Punjab. He said that the JPSM demanded an identity for the residents of 11 districts of South Punjab including Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Shah Mehmood declared that the PTI would give utmost respect to the JPSM in the party and their merger would give the drive for separate province a new boost.

ACADEMIC CRISIS at

NISHTAR UNIVERSITY

Senior doctors of Nishtar Medical University and representatives of PMA pointed out on Tuesday that 19 out of 41 professors' seats are vacant at Nishtar Medical University which has caused a serious academic crisis at the institution.

Addressing a news conference here, the PMA office bearers including Prof Dr Masoodur Rauf Haraj, Dr Rana Khalid, Dr Imran Rafiq, Dr Tariq Waqar, Dr Zulqarnain Haider and others demanded the government to immediately fill all vacant academic posts in Nishtar University. They further revealed that 20 out of 45 seats for Associate Professors, 20 of 74 Assistant Professors and four regular Associate Professors in Anesthesia were vacant. "Same is the situation in Paediatric and Pharmacology departments. If the same situation persists, the varsity will suffer heavy losses," they warned.

They pointed out that many senior doctors were transferred to other cities in recent days which created serious shortage of teaching faculty. They demanded Punjab Government and Health Department to make up shortage of the faculty at Nishtar University forthwith. They further demanded annexation of Nishtar institute of Dentistry with Nishtar university so that the administrative issues taking place at the institute could be resolved.