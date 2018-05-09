Share:

ISLAMABAD - Following the suspension of membership of former finance minister Senator-elect Ishaq Dar by the apex court, former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani on Tuesday raised a legal question in the Senate over the decision, saying there was no provision in the constitution or the law for suspension of a lawmaker.

Rabbani, while speaking on the floor of the house, gave reference to a provision of the Elections Act, 2017, and said this only empowered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to suspend a parliamentarian or a member of a provincial assembly. The act says that the ECP can suspend the membership of any lawmaker when he /she fails to submit his/her annual statement of assets and liability and decision would be reversed as and when the statement is filed.

Rabbani said that the Supreme Court will give a reasoning for suspension of Dar’s membership in its detailed judgment because this otherwise would open a floodgate and obstruct parliamentarians in performing their functions.

Leader of the House in the Senate Raja Muhammad Zafarul Haq also endorsed the views and said doctors had recommended Ishaq Dar not to travel owing to his deteriorating health conditions. He also said that a detailed judgment of the apex court was awaited.

Rabbani also raised the issue of absence of relevant ministers to respond to the questions pertaining to explanation sought by the house about alleged jailbreak plan to free Dr Shakeel Afridi – the man who helped US tracked down Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden. He regretted that neither the minister of state for interior was present nor any other minister was holding a brief.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani however disclosed that he had already received a report which was sensitive in nature and asked Rabbani to come to his chambers to see it.

Rabbani however said the government should have made a request to the chair for in-camera proceedings. “For the sake of record, I want to say that the Secretary Foreign Affairs and Secretary Interior are thought to be collaborators and abettors in case some untoward incident happens or Dr Afridi leaves the country as these two men have withheld information from the House,” he remarked.

Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmad said the United States had carried out 400 drone attacks in FATA. He reminded about the incidents of killings of Pakistanis at the hands of US citizens. “The coming generations will not forgive us if the parliament kept silent even today,” he regretted.

On a point of public importance, Raza Rabbani pointed out that the National Assembly will be dissolved on May 31 and an interim government would be in place. He added that the Senate should remain in session during the interim period to play its role as the watchdog over the caretaker government and oversee the transparency of electoral processes. He said it should be ensured that the caretakers should not cross their constitutional limits.

The Chairman Senate also summoned Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab to explain the house about the question of federal cabinet’s size beyond the permissible limit.