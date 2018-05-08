Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN-Dozens of stamp vendors of the district courts observed pen down strike over the non-provision of Rs50 and Rs100 denomination stamp papers by the District Accounts Office for the last two years.

Under the banner of Stamp Venders Association (SVA), the vendors reached the office of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue ADC(R) Khalid Mahar but he was not on his seat. Then they went to district accounts office. Vendors M Mukhtar Malik, Qazi Saleem, Ahmed and Saleem told reporters that District Accounts Office had not issued small stamp papers of Rs50 and Rs100 for the last two years. They said that since 1934, their commission on non-judicial stamp papers and revenue tickets was 4 percent, on notary 2pc and on court fee, tickets only 0.50pc per 100 tickets thus they could not fulfill their economic needs.

They many wrote to Chief Justice of Pakistan, CM Punjab, chief secretary, secretary revenue and senior member of Board of Revenue in this regard, they said. The vendors alleged that a large number of fake and unlicensed stamp vendors were practicing on the district courts premises but the ADC(R) was not taking action against them while the district accounts office was issuing stamp papers to them without checking their legal status.

Later Assistant Commissioner Aitazaz Anjum assured them that their matter would be addressed within two days on which all stamp venders dispersed peacefully.

Different cart and stall vendors of Adda Gulmerg and Nishat Cinema bridge staged a protest outside District Press Club against the alleged distortion of Municipal Committee (MC) RYK. The vendors said that they were poor shopkeepers who earn their livelihood on daily basis after selling fruit and vegitables.

They alleged that the MC land branch staff daily threaten them but when they grease their palms,the staff returns.They chanted slogans against chairman MC Mian Ijaz Aamir and land officer Sarwar Sani.

ACE RAID: ACE Deputy Director Syed Ayub Bukhari with a team of special branch raided a tractor trolley near Bhong and recovered 384 wheat bags and 96 empty bags from a broker.

Bukhari said that he was checking different areas. He he said he stopped the tractor trolley and arrested the accused wheat broker Munir Ahmed with illegal bags. He called the food inspector of the area and an FIR 111/18 was registered against the accused Under Section 420 PPC in Bhong police station of tehsil Sadiqabad.

ACCIDENT: A girl student died while two others were injured when a coaster overturned near Chak 106-P. A coaster of different school and college students was coming to city in the morning. Near Basti Kanjoaan on Patan Minara road, it overturned when its tie rod broke.

The 16 years old college student namely Mehvish of Chak 136-P died on the spot while two students Fiaqa Parveen, 12, and Abdul Rehman, 7, were injured. Rescue 1122 personnel reached the spot and provided first aid for the injured and handed over the body to her heirs.