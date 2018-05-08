Share:

FAISALABAD:-Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said political rivals are fearful of PML-N-led government exemplary performance and they will suffer crushing defeat in the upcoming general elections. Addressing a ceremony organised by local PML-N leaders here, he held that people will reject those driving the country to chaos and anarchy. People support PML-N welfare-oriented policies and they understand that this party believes in supremacy of democracy and the mission of serving the common man.