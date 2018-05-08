Share:

SIALKOT-The Sialkot police feared that the alleged killer of Sambrial-based journalist Zeeshan Ashraf Butt has escaped abroad.

The police officials said that Imran Aslam Cheema, the PML-N-backed chairman of UC Begowala might have used the land route for escaping abroad as the no record of his foreign travel had yet been found from any airport in Pakistan.

They said that there were suspicion that the alleged killer of the Sambrial-based correspondent of Nawa-i-Waqt had fled abroad by land.

The accused had shot dead the journalist over a domestic row in village Begowala, Sambrial tehsil on March 27, 2018. The Begowala police had registered a murder case with the addition of 7-ATA clause followed by the nationwide protest by the journalists.

However, the police still remain unable to arrest the main accused killer Imran despite the passage of one and half months. The police said that the accused also had the official travelling documents of Italy and he was also well aware of all the land routes to escape abroad.

Police have already arrested accused Imran's sister and her husband besides arresting three other accused in this brutal murder case.

Police officials added that the Sialkot police have also sought the official record of all the properties of the main fugitive to be confiscated with the help of the revenue department.

Moreover, 52 notorious proclaimed offenders (POs) have been at large in Gujranwala Division as their arrest has become a big challenge for the police.

These dangerous accused bear a total of Rs.15 million head money and wanted by the local police in dozens of cases of terrorism, murder, kidnapping for ransom, extortion and other heinous cases.

According to the senior police officials, they had already gone out of the reach of the police by fleeing Italy, UK, Malaysia, UAE, Saudi Arabia and other European and South African counties.

The officials added that the police have also sent the complete particulars of these POs to the Interpol for ensuring their early arrest.

Meanwhile, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested blacklisted accused Sarwar upon his arrival at Sialkot International Airport from Azerbaijan. The accused was blacklisted in a henious case and had escaped abroad several years ago. The accused belong to Gojra, Toba Tek Singh district. Senior FIA officials said that the FIA has sent the accused behind bars after registering a case.

The UNIDO and Sialkot Tannery Association will jointly hold a day-long awareness-raising workshop on "Integrated Flood Management Plan including Emergency Preparedness and Response Programme for Sialkot Tannery Zone" at the auditorium of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) today.

Sialkot District Council Chairperson Hina Arshad Warraich, the senior officials of UNIDO, Sialkot Tannery Zone, SCCI, District Disaster Management, Disaster Risk Management by PDMA Lahore and UN-Habitat will participate in the workshop.

ENVOY'S VISIT: Ambassador of Argentine in Pakistan Mr Ivan Ivanissvich will visit Sialkot tomorrow. Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) Chairman Husnain Iftikhar Cheema told the newsmen that the Argentinian ambassador will visit several leading industrial units in Sialkot and discuss the matters of mutual interest. He will address a meeting of Sialkot exporters scheduled to be held at the PSGMEA auditorium here.