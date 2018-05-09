Share:

LAHORE - A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday, challenging appointment of Punjab law and parliamentary affairs secretary.

Senior lawyer Mian Zafar Iqbal Kalanwari filed the petition stating that Dr Syed Abul Hassan Najmi had been enjoying the post but his appointment was in violation of Punjab Civil Servants Act, 1974. He said he retired in 2004 as Punjab Assembly secretary but was re-employed as law secretary in October 2009. The lawyer said his contract was continuously extended for years; first time in 2011 and then again and again in the subsequent years. He said that rules were sited at the time when his contract was extended that a retired district and sessions judge could be appointed as secretary of the law and parliamentary affairs beyond the age restriction.

Najmi could not be appointed as secretary law as he remained a civil judge and later he joined the assembly but he had never been district & sessions judge as required by the law. Four times extension which he was given was completely unjustified and unprecedented.

The government’s notification regarding his appointment as provincial secretary law and parliamentary affairs was illegal and unlawful and was in violation of the Supreme Court’s decisions.

He said Najmi is about 75 years old but still he had been holing a key post—where there had been no age restriction. He pointed out that age restriction in appointment of officials showed that a person after the age of retirement was not able to perform his duties but this spirit lacked in the case of Najmi who despite the age of superannuation was holding an important public office.

The lawyer objected to his appointment saying that how he could be useful for a department when he had already been a retired person from a department.

He submitted that the post of secretary law was a permanent post which was to be filled by a permanent servant under Article 240 of the Constitution as well as under Section section 2(1) (f) and (k) of Punjab Civil Servants Act, 1973. He asked the court to declare Najmi’s appointment illegal and unlawful.