rawalpindi-A seminar on “Assuring Academic Integrity: Use of Turnitin for Academic Text” was held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) here on Tuesday.

The Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) organized the seminar with an aim to introduce tools available in Turnitin software to ensure eradication of plagiarism and to discuss the spectrum of plagiarism as retrieved from the reports generated through Turnitin.

Prof Dr Sarwat N Mirza, Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR was the chief guest while Dr Mian Khurram Shahzad Azam, Addl Director, Quality Enhancement Cell, Fatima Jinnah Women University, (FJWU) Rawalpindi was the Resource Person of the seminar which was largely attended by faculty members and students.

While addressing, Prof Dr Sarwat N Mirza said that Arid University has a very strict policy and a vigilant focus on the plagiarism check and has already adopted HEC plagiarism policy in true letter and spirit.

The Turnitin software provided by HEC works to detect plagiarism and is mainly used for post-graduate thesis, research papers. He said that such seminars will help to improve the overall quality standards of the University. He appreciated the efforts of Prof Dr Mazhar Qayyum, Director QEC and his team for organizing this seminar on an emerging issue related to quality enhancement in academics at Higher Education Institutions.

Dr Azam mentioned tools in the software that could be used to verify the authenticity of reports. Dr Azam also highlighted that Turnitin is a dynamic tool that provides text processing tool for text matching. The universities require SOPs and clear policies for anti-plagiarism process based on broad guidelines issued by Higher Education Commission of Pakistan. Earlier, Prof Dr Mazhar Qayyum, Director QEC and Raja Afzaal Mehdi, Deputy Registrar (QEC) welcomed the Vice Chancellor and participants. They applauded the effort and the support of the Vice Chancellor to promote the quality culture at the varsity.