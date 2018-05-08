Share:

KASUR-Pakistan Awami League president Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condemned the attack on Interior Minister Ahsan. During a media talk after offering funeral prayers of his sister-in-law at Kot Radha Kishan, he urged Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to call all parties conference to brainstorm a solution to the current deteriorating political situation in the country.

ONE DIES, FOUR INJURED

IN DIFFERENT INCIDENTS

An Imam Masjid died in a road accident while four others including a minor boy were injured in different incidents of violence here the other day.

According to police sources, an Imam Masjid was killed after the bicycle he was riding was hit by a motorcycle on Ferozepur Road.

The deceased identified as Qari Inamullah was on the way back home on a bicycle after leading Isha prayers at a local mosque. Near Kali Pull, a motorcyclist hit the bicycle, killing Imam on the spot. Kasur Saddr police registered a case.

In Chak 69, two persons sustained critical injuries in an armed clash between two rival groups. The injured were identified as Rameez and Sajid. They were rushed to hospital for medical treatment. Pattoki Saddr police were investigating.

On the other hand, two persons including a minor boy were thrashed and injured. Syed Muhammad submitted a complaint to Pattoki Saddr police alleging that his son Rizwan was a student of Class-III at Govt High School, Dholan Chak 7. The other day, schoolteacher Faqir Hussain canned him severely for not memorising a lesson. The torture left multiple marks on his body. "His condition became critical and we had to take him to hospital for medical treatment," he added. The police were investigating.

In another incident, as many as 20 contractual employees including Mohsin, Afzal and Asif at a local sugar mills in Pattoki thrashed warehouse in-charge over non-payment of salaries. Local police were looking into the matter.